Naomi Talks Nearly Missing WrestleMania 33, Her Thoughts On Charlotte

Sponsored Links



Former SmackDown Live Women's Champion Naomi recently spoke with FOX Sports for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On nearly missing WrestleMania 33 and having to fight to be on the show: "Yes, it was literally the week before (whether it was a close call)," Naomi said. "And even then it was still a possibility, 'I don't know if you want to risk it or give it more time.' I fought and fought and fought and begged. Just had to really get them to trust me. 'Trust me, I know my body. I can go, I can do this.' And it was literally a week before. I for sure thought I wasn't going to make it."

On how she dealt with the left knee injury she suffered: "At that time I honestly was trying everything in my power not to let anybody know happened," she stated. "But realistically there was no way I could compete and perform. I didn't know how bad it was. I had an MCL sprain, which I got on the finish. So I was just blown away, I was like 'there's no way this is happening, why does stuff like this always happen to me?'

"I had to just rehab and take care of myself. I'm very blessed and fortunate to even have come back, and for the injury not to be as bad to where I needed surgery and be out longer."

On Charlotte Flair: "Charlotte definitely is one hell of a challenge and a great competitor, and I think mer being against her is only going to bring out the best in me… I'm going to reach my fullest potential being in there, because she is one of the best."

Check out the complete Naomi interview at FoxSports.com.