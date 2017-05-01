Video: Hulk Hogan Says He Keeps His Trademark Bandanas For Memories

Sponsored Links



TMZ Sports recently caught up with pro wrestling legend Hulk Hogan and asked him about the various bandanas he has accumulated over the years.

"I was counting this morning, and I counted one row of black bandanas that had twenty plain black ones in a row and there were ten rows [across] of black ones only," said Hogan, who was accompanied by WWE Hall Of Famer "The Mouth Of The South" Jimmy Hart. "I've got some bandanas that I've found that I've had for like twenty years."

The reporter then asked Hogan if he throws away any of his bandanas.

"No! They're really cool," said 'The Hulkster.' "They got a 'memory thing' to them or something, ya know, somethin' really cool happened that night."

