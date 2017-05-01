Charlotte Talks WWE Women's Tourney, Who She Wants To Work With From NXT

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 1, 2017 - 9:10pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

WWE Superstar Charlotte Flair recently spoke with the Metro U.K. website for an interview. Below are some of the highlights.

On the upcoming WWE Women's Tournament: "NXT just recruited a bunch of women who I've been familiar with prior to them getting signed. so right now I'm looking forward to the company highlighting them in such a big way in the tournament. I'm excited for the girls who have worked the independents to have their moment in the tournament, and it's going to be awesome."

On which NXT Superstars she would like to face: "There's three girls that I really hope come up soon. Obviously the champion Asuka, but personally I know Billie Kay and Peyton Royce really well and I think they're ready and would make a great addition. 100%, the way the carry themselves, they have a character and they have prior experience. And because they look alike, it's an easy to story to bring them in as a tag-team."

Check out the complete Charlotte Flair interview at Metro.co.uk.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.