Jim Ross Gives His Review Of Sunday Night's WWE Payback PPV

WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross recently updated the blog at his official website, JRsBarBQ.com with his thoughts on Sunday night's WWE Payback pay-per-view. Below are some of the highlights.

On Samoa Joe vs. Seth Rollins: "Thought Samoa Joe and Seth Rollins was a strong story with ample physicality and spot on selling along with a close finish that could have gone either way. These are two, top level talents who rose to the occasion Sunday night in San Jose. Stout, old school oriented bout."

On Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns: "Another strong outing on a major event for Braun Strowman who is being creatively managed quite well by @WWE. Strowman is a major part of the future of WWE or so it seems to me. Curious to see how WWE deals with Strowman’s popularity considering that he is being booked as a nasty, badass villain. Defiant, young males love to live vicariously through stars that they often times see on TV and if that logic is somewhat accurate, what’s there to dislike about Strowman? Braun is a monster with no apparent reverse gear."

