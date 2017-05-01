Video: WWE Confirms Jericho-Owens Rematch For U.S. Title On SD! Live

As noted, this week's episode of WWE SmackDown Live will see the new WWE United States Champion Chris Jericho arrive on the blue brand following his victory over former champion Kevin Owens, who will also be joining the brand, at WWE Payback this past Sunday evening.

On Monday evening, WWE confirmed and officially announced that Owens will be getting his rematch against Jericho for the U.S. title at Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live.

Check out the official preview for this week's edition of SmackDown Live below.


