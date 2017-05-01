Christopher Daniels Talks Winning ROH World Title, Young Bucks & More

Sponsored Links



Christopher Daniels recently spoke with City News for an interview about his career. Below are some of the highlights.

On winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship: "If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I never needed a world title to complete my career. Now that I have it, I'm truly grateful. But my goal now is to give back to the industry and the organization itself, and to create a higher standard for Ring of Honor. I was to make the show bigger, make the fanbase bigger, and keep building on the success of the past 15 years."

On The Young Bucks: "You get guys like the Young Bucks, who are one of the most popular acts in wrestling, and they aren't good guys or bad guys. They just come out and wrestle and entertain, and that's what our fanbase expects."

Check out the complete Christopher Daniels interview at CityPages.com.