Christopher Daniels Talks Winning ROH World Title, Young Bucks & More

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 1, 2017 - 9:42pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Christopher Daniels recently spoke with City News for an interview about his career. Below are some of the highlights.

On winning the Ring Of Honor World Championship: "If you would have asked me six months ago, I would have told you that I never needed a world title to complete my career. Now that I have it, I'm truly grateful. But my goal now is to give back to the industry and the organization itself, and to create a higher standard for Ring of Honor. I was to make the show bigger, make the fanbase bigger, and keep building on the success of the past 15 years."

On The Young Bucks: "You get guys like the Young Bucks, who are one of the most popular acts in wrestling, and they aren't good guys or bad guys. They just come out and wrestle and entertain, and that's what our fanbase expects."

Check out the complete Christopher Daniels interview at CityPages.com.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.