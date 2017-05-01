Three Matches Announced For Tuesday Night's Edition Of WWE 205 Live

On Tuesday night, in addition to SmackDown Live, which will feature a WWE Payback pay-per-view immediate rematch for the WWE United States Championship, the latest episode of 205 Live will also take place.

On Monday evening, WWE announced three matches for this week's edition of 205 Live, which takes place on Tuesday evening from Fresno, California:

* Lince Dorado vs. TJ Perkins
* Drew Gulak vs. Mustafa Ali
* Rich Swann vs. Noam Dar


