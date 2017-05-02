WWE News: Brock Lesnar's Upcoming Schedule, Jericho Likely to Drop US Title

Sponsored Links



-- Brock Lesnar is currently not scheduled to compete at the Extreme Rules PPV in June but he is likely to defend his title at both July's "Great Balls of Fire" and August's Summerslam. One of those matches will be against Braun Strowman and the other could be Finn Balor, who seemed to tease a storyline with Lesnar on Raw last night.

-- As reported before, Chris Jericho defending his newly won US Title against Kevin Owens is now official for tonight's Smackdown Live. According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, Jericho is expected to drop the title to Owens before he goes on tour.