Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman Again at "Extreme Rules" in an Ambulance Match?

-- For the upcoming June "Extreme Rules" event, Dave Meltzer speculated on Wrestling Observer Radio that Roman Reigns is likely to face Braun Strowman again in possibly an Ambulance Match because it would allow the company to book a finish without a clean pinfall.

-- Meltzer also added that even with Roman Reigns continually losing to Braun Strowman, by the winter or spring before WrestleMania 34, Reigns will likely "get his wins" as he prepares to battle Brock Lesnar for the Universal Title.


