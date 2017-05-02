WWE News: Injury/Status Update on Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman

Sponsored Links



-- WWE.com provided an update on the status of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, both of whom missed last night's Raw.

At WWE Payback, Strowman re-aggravated injuries to Reigns’ ribs, and The Big Dog suffered additional internal injuries on top of the ones he sustained when The Monster Among Men toppled an ambulance with Reigns inside it during the April 10 edition of Raw. Strowman, meanwhile, has a torn rotator cuff.

-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he has not heard that the claim that Strowman suffered a torn rotator cuff is legit, as it seems like a weird injury to highlight in such a specific fashion. Meltzer said that he should be fine but in the event that the injury is in fact real, it would be a multi-month absence.