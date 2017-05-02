WWE News: Injury/Status Update on Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
-- WWE.com provided an update on the status of Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman, both of whom missed last night's Raw.
-- According to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio, he has not heard that the claim that Strowman suffered a torn rotator cuff is legit, as it seems like a weird injury to highlight in such a specific fashion. Meltzer said that he should be fine but in the event that the injury is in fact real, it would be a multi-month absence.