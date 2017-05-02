WWE News: Rollins & Balor Lined up to Face Lesnar; Raw Women's Division Feuds

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 2, 2017 - 12:04pm
Posted In:
-- According to the Wrestling Observer Radio, both Seth Rollins and Finn Balor are expected to be involved with Brock Lesnar in storylines between now and WrestleMania, though at this time, it is not known when those feuds will take place.

-- One of the longer term plans for the Raw women's division is for Bayley and Sasha Banks to work together and the seeds have also been planted for a future program between Alexa Bliss and Nia Jax.


