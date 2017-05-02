Photo: Official WWE Backlash PPV Poster Featuring Shinsuke Nakamura

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 2, 2017 - 2:37pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut at the upcoming SmackDown Live-branded WWE Backlash PPV.

Scheduled to go down live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st, the official promotional poster for the PPV has been released this week.

Featured below, courtesy of the official WrestlingInc.com Instagram page, is the official WWE Backlash pay-per-view poster, which features Nakamura.

The official WWE Backlash poster featuring Shinsuke Nakamura

A post shared by Wrestling Inc. (@wrestlinginc) on


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.