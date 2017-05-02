Photo: Official WWE Backlash PPV Poster Featuring Shinsuke Nakamura

Sponsored Links



As noted, Shinsuke Nakamura will make his WWE main roster pay-per-view debut at the upcoming SmackDown Live-branded WWE Backlash PPV.

Scheduled to go down live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st, the official promotional poster for the PPV has been released this week.

Featured below, courtesy of the official WrestlingInc.com Instagram page, is the official WWE Backlash pay-per-view poster, which features Nakamura.