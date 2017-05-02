What Happened After RAW: Rollins, Balor & Ambrose Have Fun With Miz

After Monday night's edition of WWE RAW went off the air, the live crowd in attendance at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California saw a cool segment involving several top Superstars.

Following the RAW broadcast on USA Network, the fans saw as Seth Rollins, Finn Balor and Dean Ambrose attempted to persuade The Miz to do his "Because I'm The Miz ..." catchphrase. Eventually Miz did it, only to eat the finishers of all three Superstars to send the fans home happy.


