Raw Viewership Comes in at Shockingly Low Number

-- Last night's Raw scored an average of 2.86 million viewers, which sets a new 20-year record for the least watched Raw for a non-holiday, unopposed (to football) version.

-- More worrying is that Raw was coming off the Payback event and was down 5% from last week's edition. Next week, the news might be just as bad if not worse as Raw will be taped.

-- The main competition last night was the NBA playoff game as the the first half of the show went up against the Cavs/Raptors and the second half against the Spurs/Rockets.

-- The only bit of good news is that other than NBA, Raw beat all other shows on cable TV last night.

-- Hourly numbers were:

    * Hour One - 2.92 million viewers
    * Hour Two - 3.04 million viewers
    * Hour Three - 2.65 million viewers

