Live WWE SmackDown Results (5/2): Now In Progress!

Sponsored Links



The May 2nd edition of WWE SmackDown is the first episode after Payback 2017 and airs live on the USA Network from the Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress!

- Shane McMahon comes out to kick off SmackDown and introduce recent SmackDown signee and new U.S. Champion Chris Jericho. Shane books Jericho in a match against Owens tonight, but then AJ Styles comes out to interrupt. AJ has doubts that Jericho will retain his U.S. Title tonight, so Jericho informs Styles of what happens when you don't think he'll retain his Title. Jericho goes to add Styles to The List, but then Kevin Owens interrupts. Owens says Shane, AJ and Jericho arguing about things that don't matter is the most pathetic thing he's seen in his career. Owens says the only thing that matters tonight is he takes back what's rightfully his tonight: The U.S. Title. AJ has had enough and charges Owens on the ramp and starts pummeling on him. Referees start to pull AJ off of him but AJ keeps stomping on him. Shane runs down and gets in the middle of them, then we cut to a graphic promoting the Women's match later tonight.

- Jinder Mahal def. Sami Zayn: The Bollywood Boys come out with Jinder to be in his corner for this one. Zayn gets in lots of offense early on and sends Mahal out to ringside. Zayn follows outside and the Singh Brothers drop him when the ref's not looking. Back in the ring, Jinder takes control with some elbows to the head and knee drops. Jinder takes Sami up to the top turnbuckle but Sami fights him off. Zayn misses a splash and Mahal drops him with a flying knee to the face for a two count. Jinder slaps Sami across the had a few times, and Sami comes back with some clotheslines. Zayn follows up with some kicks to the head and a cross body off the top for a two count. One of the Singh Brothers gets on the apron and distracts Sami, allowing Jinder to roll him up from behind for two. Sami goes for a Blue Thunder Bomb but Jinder elbows his way out of it. Zayn hits a (botched) tornado DDT on Jinder and Jinder rolls outside. The other Singh Brother trips Zayn when he goes for a suicide dive, and Jinder capitalizes with a Million Dollar Dream slam for the win. Jinder's mouth is bleeding after the match.

- We go backstage where Becky Lynch confronts the group of Natalya, Carmella, Tamina and James Ellsworth. Natalya says they have Becky's back against Charlotte and SmackDown management, and that Becky should be the Women's Champion. Natalya says Becky should join them, and together they can save the Women's Division.

- Tye Dillinger is shown backstage getting ready to head out for his match up next.

- Dolph Ziggler is backstage complaining to some people about Shinsuke Nakamura and Shane McMahon. Shane walks up behind Ziggler and confronts him about what he said. Ziggler says he's not impressed by Nakamura's entrance and is going to teach him a lesson.

- Tye Dillinger def. Aiden English: Aiden does his singing gimmick before the match and starts off with right hands on Tye as soon as the bell sounds. Tye comes back with a flying forearm and a knee to the face. Dillinger stomps a mudhole on English in the corner then finishes with a fireman's carry into a knee to the face for the win. English appears very upset and crying after the match.

Keep refreshing this page for live results now in progress!