WWE Live Event Results (5/1/17) - Stockton, CA

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Nicholas Cannella for sending this in:

- The updated card advertised before the event was Orton vs AJ for the WWE Title and Owens vs Zayn for the U.S Title. With Y2J beating Owens last night at Payback for the U.S Title , there were some changes made to the card with out any announcement, They added AJ to the Owens vs Zayn match and had Orton and Harper in a Tag Match against Jinder and Rowan. As always the card is subject to

Change. However once Styles was added to the Triple Threat I thought it would have been Orton vs Jinder one on one and Rowan vs Harper.

- Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

The crowd was really into both wrestlers and there were dueling chants with Nakamura really over with the crowd and Dolph played up his great heel role. Nakamura won with the Kinshasa.

- Tye Dillinger defeated Aiden English

Dillinger hit the Tye Breaker to get the victory. English cut a promo after the match and issued a challenge to anyone in the back, which was answered by Mojo Rawley.

- Mojo Rawley defeated Aiden English

This was a super quick match with Mojo picking up the win following a Running Forearm Smash.

- Breezango defeated The Ascension

The finish came when Viktor blocked a sunset flip from Fandango by dropping to his knees and holding the middle rope while attempting a pin. The ref caught him cheating and got his hands off the ropes, then Fandango finished the sunset flip for the pinfall.

- AJ Styles defeated Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat Match

This was the match of the night by far. There was a lot of back and forth between all three. Owens hit the pop-up powerbomb on Zayn, but turned around and got hit with the Phenomenal Forearm from Styles for the finish. Zayn congratulated Styles after the match.

- SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi, Charlotte Flair & Becky Lynch defeated Natalya, Tamina & Carmella

Naomi won the match for her team with the Rearview on Natty.

- SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated American Alpha to retain their titles

The crowd favored The Usos here. The match wasn't as long as the ones they've had on SmackDown. The Usos broke up a Steiner bulldog attempt by American Alpha and then pinned Chad Gable with a schoolboy while holding the tights.

- WWE Champion Randy Orton & Luke Harper defeated Erick Rowan & Jinder Mahal (w/ The Singh Brothers)

Mahal cut a good heel promo before the match to a series of boos, claiming how America will respect him when he beats Orton to become the next WWE Champion The heels worked over Harper until Orton was able to get tagged in. He took down everyone, including the Singhs. Eventually Orton almost got the RKO on Mahal but he quickly escaped. Finally Orton hit an RKO on Rowan out of nowhere get the win.

- All in all a solid show with plenty of action and excitement despite some of the changes to the card. It's good how WWE is building up the Orton/ Mahal feud on SD Live and now the House Shows as this was the first ever show where Mahal was involved in the Main Event. The Arena was almost full.