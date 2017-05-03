Undertaker Reportedly in New York City for Surgery

Sponsored Links



-- An article in the UK Sun has photos of the Undertaker and wife Michelle McCool entering the David H Koch Pavilion Hospital in Manhattan, presumably ready to undergo hip surgery. The hospital is apparently the best hospital in the country for orthopaedics and second for rhuematology.

-- As we all know, Taker has been battling a serious and nagging hip issue for a long time and put off his replacement surgery so he could wrestle one last match at WrestleMania. With that over and done with, it appears he is ready to finally go under the knife to fix the problem.

-- The assumption is also that Undertaker has retired after his WrestleMania match but it should be noted that there has been nothing official said by either him or WWE, so the door is always open for him to wrestle another match.