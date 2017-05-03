Wyatt On Being In A Bad Place At WM32, Wanting To Be Better Than The Rock

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Champion Bray Wyatt recently appeared as a guest on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview.

During the discussion, Wyatt mentioned being in a "very bad place at last year's WrestleMania" and spoke about how he not only wants to be "the next Rock," but that he wants to be "better than The Rock."

"I was in a very bad place at last year's WrestleMania, emotionally and physically I was a little beat up. But it was like all that rage an anger is what kind of drove me this year and brought me to where I am now," said Wyatt. "That's the thing. I want to be The Rock. I want to be the next Rock. Being in there with him and seeing the energy that he can cause the fans to go through, it's an amazing thing."

Wyatt continued, "But I don't want to be the guy that gets beat up by The Rock. I want to be The Rock. I want to be better than The Rock."

Regarding his favorite entrances at WrestleMania events, "The Eater of Worlds" pointed to his walk to the ring at his first WrestleMania against The Undertaker as the one he considers to be the best thus far in his career.

"The one with The Undertaker was kind of cool because you got to see us back-to-back, but it was dusk and it was different," said Wyatt. "Last year was unreal, man. Seeing all the lights and 106,000 people. I don't know if anyone will ever top that, if I can ever top that as a visual. But the first one was the most important to me."

Wyatt continued, "It was my first one. It was in New Orleans [Louisiana]. It was very important and that's the one that I hold dearest to my heart."

Check out the complete Bray Wyatt interview on the Sam Roberts Wrestling Podcast at Stitcher.com.