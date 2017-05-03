Nikki Bella Shows Off Her Bikini Body (Video), Cena Presenting At MTV Awards

Sponsored Links



- WWE Superstar John Cena will be presenting an award at the MTV Movie & TV Awards this coming Sunday, May 7th at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

- Speaking of Cena, his soon-to-be bride Nikki Bella showed off her bikini body in the latest installment of the "Bella Body" series on her official YouTube channel. Check out the "Bella Body" video featuring Nikki Bella below.