Vince McMahon & Triple H Deliver Birthday Messages To The Rock[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]
|
WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to social media on Monday to deliver a birthday message to WWE legend and Hollywood A-list mega-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.
"Happy Birthday to the Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment," wrote McMahon via his official Twitter page.
In addition to "Vinnie Mac," his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, one of The Rock's biggest WWE career rivals and longtime friend took to Twitter to deliver a birthday greeting to "The Great One" as well.
"[Ten-plus] years of rivalry, matches, miles and...friendship," wrote Triple H via his official Twitter page. "Plus...interesting ring gear..."
"The Cereberal Assassin" concluded, "Happy Birthday, [Rock]."
Check out the "interesting ring gear" that "The Game" was referring to via the photo he included in the tweet below.