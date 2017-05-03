Vince McMahon & Triple H Deliver Birthday Messages To The Rock

Sponsored Links



WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon took to social media on Monday to deliver a birthday message to WWE legend and Hollywood A-list mega-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

"Happy Birthday to the Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment," wrote McMahon via his official Twitter page.

Happy Birthday to the Most Electrifying Man in all of Entertainment, @TheRock. pic.twitter.com/DBR46A1ERp — Vince McMahon (@VinceMcMahon) May 2, 2017

In addition to "Vinnie Mac," his son-in-law Paul "Triple H" Levesque, one of The Rock's biggest WWE career rivals and longtime friend took to Twitter to deliver a birthday greeting to "The Great One" as well.

"[Ten-plus] years of rivalry, matches, miles and...friendship," wrote Triple H via his official Twitter page. "Plus...interesting ring gear..."

"The Cereberal Assassin" concluded, "Happy Birthday, [Rock]."

Check out the "interesting ring gear" that "The Game" was referring to via the photo he included in the tweet below.