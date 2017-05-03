How Many People Watched Smackdown LIVE Last Night?

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 3, 2017 - 5:52pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- In line with season low Raw ratings on Monday, last night's Smackdown LIVe generated the lowest audience all year, being watched by an average of 2.3 million viewers. That is down from 2.49 the week before.

-- Smackdown faced stiff competition from two NBA playoff games, both of which approached nearly 5 million in audience and overall, Smackdown finished fourth overall.

-- Despite the low viewership, Smackdown audience is still well above what it was before the brand split last year.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.