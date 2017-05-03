How Many People Watched Smackdown LIVE Last Night?

Sponsored Links



-- In line with season low Raw ratings on Monday, last night's Smackdown LIVe generated the lowest audience all year, being watched by an average of 2.3 million viewers. That is down from 2.49 the week before.

-- Smackdown faced stiff competition from two NBA playoff games, both of which approached nearly 5 million in audience and overall, Smackdown finished fourth overall.

-- Despite the low viewership, Smackdown audience is still well above what it was before the brand split last year.