Photo: Orton, Nakamura & Styles vs. Rowan, Ziggler & Mahal SD! Dark Main Event

Following Tuesday night's episode of WWE SmackDown Live, a six-man tag-team dark match took place for the fans in attendance in Fresno, California.

The match, which took place after the television broadcast went off the air, saw WWE Champion Randy Orton, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles defeat Erick Rowan, Dolph Ziggler and Jinder Mahal.

Below is a photo of the dark-match main event six-man tag-team match that took place after Tuesday night's broadcast, courtesy of Twitter fan @ArmyXRays:


