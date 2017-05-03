Roman Reigns & Braun Strowman (and others) Pose for Picture Together in Rome

Sponsored Links



-- Both the Raw and Smackdown brands are in Europe for close to the next two weeks touring through several cities. Earlier today, Titus O'Neil posted a picture on Twitter that shows him posing with some of his fellow wrestlers in Rome, including Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

-- Even though maintaining kayfabe isn't as big of a deal as it was in the past, Reigns and Strowman are embroiled in WWE's preeminent storyline at the moment, so it was no surprise that the picture was quickly taken down, likely at the request of WWE officials.