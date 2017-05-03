Corey Graves Makes Fun of Tom Phillips by Referencing his Online Affair

Sponsored Links



-- On last night's 205 Live program, Corey Graves took a friendly chop at fellow announcer Tom Phillips by saying something to the effect of:

"It’s not like Dar was sending DMs on Instagram to people that he shouldn’t have been. There’s nothing embarrassing about what he’s done. He simply stole the heart of a beautiful woman from Cedric Alexander, who was neglectful, didn’t show Alicia Fox the attention she truly deserved."

-- Of course this in reference to the story that was circulating a couple of months ago where Phillips became involved online with a woman who went public with their affair, by posting some graphic private messages between the two on her Instagram.

-- Graves followed up by tweeting: