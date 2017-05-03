Jerry Lawler Disappointed in "House of Horrors" Match, more

Sponsored Links



-- Glenn Moore sent this in:

On the eighth episode of ‘Dinner With The King’, Jerry “The King” Lawler answered fan questions during the podcast and was asked about the House of Horrors match between Bray Wyatt and Randy Orton during Sunday’s Payback show.

Lawler: "I was so looking forward to the House of Horrors match because I’m such a big horror movie fan. I’m such a fan of these kind of things. I was really, really excited about this. The WWE, they have the opportunity and they have the people to put together some really great special effects. I guess my problem was I got my expectations up too high. I guess I expected more scary stuff.

I’m not scared of baby dolls.”

During this episode, he also talks about if his commentary during the Attitude Era led to heat from any his fellow superstars. He mentions the Goldust promo never was a problem with Dusty Rhodes and Goldust and that Bret Hart and his family didn’t mind Lawler’s insults during their feud.

He did add that Tazz didn’t like some of the commentary when he debuted in WWE during the initial ECW invasion. And that heat might still linger today.

