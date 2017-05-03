Video: Kevin Owens Regains WWE U.S. Title On SmackDown Live

Sponsored Links



At Tuesday night's episode of SmackDown Live, a title changed hands in an immediate rematch from this past Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view.

In a rematch from Sunday's show, Kevin Owens challenged former "best friend" Chris Jericho for the WWE U.S. Championship he lost to him at the pay-per-view.

Owens managed to secure the victory over Jericho, regaining the title and becoming a two-time WWE United States Champion.

Check out video highlights of the Owens-Jericho match for the U.S. Championship from Tuesday night's show courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel above.

