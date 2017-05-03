Video: WWE Hypes The New Day's Upcoming SmackDown Live Debut

WWE continues to promote the upcoming SmackDown Live debut of this year's WrestleMania 33 hosts and former World Tag-Team Champions, The New Day.

As noted, Big E. and Xavier Woods have both been given some time off recently as fellow New Day member Kofi Kingston recovers from an ankle injury.

The New Day is expected to make their debut on the blue brand once Kingston is physically and medically cleared to return to the ring.

Featured below, courtesy of WWE's official Twitter page, is the latest promotional item released by the company to hype up the SmackDown Live debut of The New Day.


