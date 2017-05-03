Videos: WWE Star Undergoes Name Change, Lana's SD! Live Debut Hyped

Sponsored Links



- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest vignette released by the company to hype up the upcoming SmackDown Live debut of "The Ravishing Russian."

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins has undergone somewhat of a name change, or abbreviation, on WWE television this week. Perkins, now performing under the name TJP, the same ring name he used in Impact Wrestling, used the new name on both RAW and 205 Live recently. Featured below is a clip released by WWE via their official YouTube channel that shows TJP defeating Lince Dorado on this week's episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.