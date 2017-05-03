Videos: WWE Star Undergoes Name Change, Lana's SD! Live Debut Hyped

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 3, 2017 - 9:55pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

- Featured above, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, is the latest vignette released by the company to hype up the upcoming SmackDown Live debut of "The Ravishing Russian."

- Former WWE Cruiserweight Champion TJ Perkins has undergone somewhat of a name change, or abbreviation, on WWE television this week. Perkins, now performing under the name TJP, the same ring name he used in Impact Wrestling, used the new name on both RAW and 205 Live recently. Featured below is a clip released by WWE via their official YouTube channel that shows TJP defeating Lince Dorado on this week's episode of 205 Live on the WWE Network.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.