WWE Backlash 2017 Lineup: New Title Match Confirmed For 5/21 PPV

As noted, Kevin Owens regained his WWE United States Championship from the man he lost it to at this past Sunday's WWE Payback pay-per-view, Chris Jericho, at Tuesday night's edition of SmackDown Live.

Owens will make the first PPV defense of his U.S. title at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view, which is scheduled to feature the WWE PPV debut of Japanese legend and former NXT World Champion Shinsuke Nakamura.

Former WWE Champion AJ Styles will attempt to capture the U.S. title at Backlash, as he is scheduled to be the first PPV challenger to the now two-time U.S. Champion Owens.

With that now known, below is an updated look at the officially confirmed lineup thus far for the upcoming SmackDown Live-branded WWE Backlash pay-per-view.

WWE BACKLASH 2017

WWE Championship
- Randy Orton (c) vs. Jinder Mahal

WWE United States Championship
- Kevin Owens (c) vs. AJ Styles

SmackDown Live Tag-Team Championships
- The Usos (c) vs. Tyler Breeze & Fandango

WWE Backlash 2017 is scheduled to air live on pay-per-view and via the WWE Network live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st.

Join us here at Rajah.com on 5/21 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view!


