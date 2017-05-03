Styles On RAW Stealing SmackDown Live Stars: "We Make 'Em, They Take 'Em!"

Sponsored Links



Former WWE Champion AJ Styles appeared on Tuesday night's edition of "Talking Smack," the official WWE Network post-show for SmackDown Live each week.

During his appearance on the show, Styles was asked if he feels any pressure carrying the blue brand on his back in his feud against the man who came to the brand from RAW, Kevin Owens.

Styles, who will meet Owens for the WWE United States Championship at the upcoming blue brand PPV, WWE Backlash, scheduled for May 21st in Rosemont, Illinois, spoke about enjoying the pressure he is under in his current situation with Owens.

"I want that kind of pressure," Styles said. "When the pressure's on, I do better. Pressure makes diamonds, right?"

Styles continued, sharing his belief that RAW steals the stars that SmackDown Live creates, and noted that Jinder Mahal came from RAW to SmackDown Live in an attempt to prove himself on the true big stage.

"SmackDown makes 'em, RAW takes 'em!" Styles stated. "We make Superstars over here, that is what we do! You try to clean us out, we're going to build somebody up and put them on the spot."

Styles concluded, "Guess what? If you want a Superstar, this is where it's made."

AJ Styles meets Kevin Owens for the WWE United States Championship at the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view, which is scheduled to go down live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Sunday, May 21st.

Join us here at Rajah.com on 5/21 for live play-by-play results coverage of the WWE Backlash 2017 pay-per-view!