Video: Trailer For WWE Studios Film Co-Starring HBK & Willie Nelson

WWE Hall Of Famer Shawn Michaels is featured in the new official trailer for the upcoming WWE Studios film release, "Pure Country: Pure Heart," where he co-stars with legendary musician and pop culture icon Willie Nelson.

Check out the official trailer for the film, courtesy of WWE's official YouTube channel, above. For more information on the movie, check out the official press release below.

WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels co-stars with Willie Nelson in WWE Studios' "Pure Country: Pure Heart"

BURBANK Calif – Kick up your boots and get ready to sing your heart out as Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and WWE Studios bring you a touching, tune-filled, All-American tale of family in "Pure Country: Pure Heart" on Aug. 1, 2017. Featuring country music icon Willie Nelson, Tony Award nominee Laura Bell Bundy, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels in a feature-length film filled with both new and popular songs, "Pure Country: Pure Heart" is priced to own on DVD, Blu-ray Combo Pack and Digital HD. The DVD and Blu-ray Combo Pack are available exclusively at Walmart.

Directed by Damon Santostefano ("Another Cinderella Story," "Three To Tango") from a script by New York Times best-selling author Holly Goldberg Sloan ("Angels in the Outfield," "Made in America"), "Pure Country: Pure Heart" is the newest installment of the adored "Pure Country" franchise and also stars Kaitlyn Bausch ("One Life To Live"), Cozi Zuehlsdorff ("Dolphin Tale," "Dolphin Tale 2"), Amanda Detmer ("Final Destination"), Dara Sisterhen ('Dog with a Blog," "Switched At Birth"), Mathew Barnes ("Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk"), Myra Turley ("Flags of Our Fathers"), famed singer-songwriter Ivan Neville and Ronny Cox ("Deliverance," "Total Recall," "Robocop"). "Pure Country: Pure Heart" is produced by Hunt Lowry ("Pure Country 2: The Gift," "A Time to Kill," "A Walk to Remember") and executive produced by President of WWE Studios, Michael Luisi "(Fighting with My Family," "Oculus," "The Call").

The DVD, Blu-ray and Digital HD release of "Pure Country: Pure Heart" will include the all-new original movie, as well as exciting enhanced content featuring a music video with Willie Nelson, interviews with the cast, behind-the-scenes featurettes and more.

"Pure Country: Pure Heart" is the moving, music-driven tale of teenage sisters Ada and Piper. Upon discovering a letter about their late father, a Marine who died in Iraq, they leave rural Tennessee and hit the road secretly in search of the truth about the man they never knew. As they uncover his past as a budding country music star, the sisters find their own voice, beginning their journey as singers/songwriters.

Filmed on location in the heart of country music capitols New Orleans and Nashville, "Pure Country: Pure Heart" boasts 23 songs, curated by music supervisors Frankie Pine (Nashville, Mozart in the Jungle) and Mandi Collier (Nashville, Secrets and Lies), including 16 new songs making their debut in the film.

Among the featured songs are Willie Nelson's beloved "We Don't Run," Laura Bell Bundy's all-new "Grass Ain't Greener," the Ronny Cox penned-and-performed "Silver City," and a bevy of songs from award-winning country-music songwriters – including Trent Dabbs & Jabe Beyer, Jon Kenzie, Maren Morris and Dallas Davidson & Natalia Starzuynski. The songs are performed in the film by Bausch, Zuehlsdorff, Barnes, Bundy, Cox and Nelson. WaterTower Music will release the "Pure Country: Pure Heart" soundtrack on Aug. 1.

"'Pure Country' is a wonderful, heartwarming franchise with proven success," said Mary Ellen Thomas, Vice President Family & Animation Marketing. "'Pure Country: Pure Heart' pulls you in with its music and engaging story about love, loss and dreams."

This is the third film in the "Pure Country" series. Other titles include "Pure Country" and "Pure Country 2: The Gift."

BONUS FEATURES

* Music Video: "We Don't Run"

* Pure Country: You've Got to Have Heart

* Me Oh My-Meemaw's PecanPie!