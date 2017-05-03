Video: Fatal-4-Way World Title Bout Confirmed For NXT TakeOver: Chicago

On this week's edition of NXT TV, which aired Wednesday evening via the WWE Network, NXT General Manager William Regal confirmed a World Championship bout for the next live NXT special.

Official for the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago live special on the WWE Network during WWE Backlash weekend later this month is a Fatal-4-Way match with the NXT Women's Championship on the line.

NXT GM Regal informed reigning NXT Women's Champion Asuka on Wednesday night's edition of NXT TV that she will be defending her title at NXT TakeOver: Chicago in a Fatal-4-Way match against Ember Moon, Nikki Cross and Ruby Riot.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago takes place live via the WWE Network from Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, May 20th.

Join us here at Rajah.com on 5/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special!


