Two Matches For NXT TV Next Week: No. 1 Contender Bout, Aleister Black

On Wednesday night's new episode of NXT TV, NXT General Manager William Regal announced a Number One Contendership match to determine the challenger for the NXT World Championship at the upcoming NXT TakeOver: Chicago special later this month.

Scheduled for next week's edition of NXT TV is Roderick Strong vs. Hideo Itami in one-on-one action, with the winner moving on to face reigning NXT World Champion Bobby Roode at the upcoming NXT TakeOver special scheduled for WWE Backlash pay-per-view weekend in the Chicago area.

Also scheduled for next week's episode of NXT TV is Aleister Black vs. Cezar Bononi in singles competition. WWE posted the following via their official Twitter page on Wednesday evening to promote the Black-Bononi bout scheduled for next week's show.

NXT TakeOver: Chicago goes down live from the Allstate Arena in Rosemont, Illinois on Saturday, May 20th, airing live via the WWE Network.

Join us here at Rajah.com on 5/20 for live play-by-play results coverage of the NXT TakeOver: Chicago live WWE Network special!