WWE Q1 Results: Revenue Increased, Total Paid Network Subscriber Count, more

Sponsored Links

-- WWE released their first quarter results this morning: First Quarter 2017 Highlights Revenue increased 10% to $188.4 from $171.1 million in the prior year quarter

Operating income was $4.0 million and Adjusted OIBDA 1 was $18.6 million

was $18.6 million WWE Network averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over the first quarter 2017, which represented a 16% increase from the first quarter 2016

averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over the first quarter 2017, which represented a 16% increase from the first quarter 2016 WWE Network continued to super-serve its global fans with live, in-ring content by producing new episodes of its cruiserweight series, 205 Live , and holding a U.K. Championship Tournament , featuring local talent

continued to super-serve its global fans with live, in-ring content by producing new episodes of its cruiserweight series, , and holding a , featuring local talent Announced partnership with HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group to produce Andre the Giant , a documentary film examining the life of the WWE Legend

, a documentary film examining the life of the WWE Legend Completed multi-year agreement naming StubHub as the Company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in the United States and Canada

Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



