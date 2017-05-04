WWE Q1 Results: Revenue Increased, Total Paid Network Subscriber Count, more

-- WWE released their first quarter results this morning:
First Quarter 2017 Highlights
- Revenue increased 10% to $188.4 from $171.1 million in the prior year quarter
- Operating income was $4.0 million and Adjusted OIBDA1 was $18.6 million
- WWE Network averaged 1.49 million paid subscribers over the first quarter 2017, which represented a 16% increase from the first quarter 2016
- WWE Network continued to super-serve its global fans with live, in-ring content by producing new episodes of its cruiserweight series, 205 Live, and holding a U.K. Championship Tournament, featuring local talent
- Announced partnership with HBO Sports and the Bill Simmons Media Group to produce Andre the Giant, a documentary film examining the life of the WWE Legend
- Completed multi-year agreement naming StubHub as the Company's exclusive ticket resale marketplace for fans in the United States and Canada
