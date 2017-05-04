WWE Touts WrestleMania 33 As Being Most Watched WrestleMania in History, more

-- As part of WWE's release of Q1 numbers, they highlighted the following about WrestleMania 33:

Selected WrestleMania Highlights

  • WrestleMania (April 2, 2017) broke the attendance record for the Orlando Citrus Bowl, attracting 75,245 fans
  • Over WrestleMania Week, WWE had an unprecedented five consecutive nights of sellouts at the Citrus Bowl and Amway Center
  • WrestleMania reached a record 1.95 million global households on WWE Network alone, making it the most-watched WrestleMania in history
  • During WrestleMania Week, WWE Network subscribers watched 22.5 million hours of content (or an average of approximately 13 hours per subscriber), representing a 4% year-over-year increase
  • WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with 5.19 million interactions on Facebook and Twitter during the broadcast alone and 2.8 million tweets about WrestleMania throughout the day
  • WrestleMania accounted for nearly 30% of all social TV interactions on April 2nd, surpassing the Country Music Awards (13%), The Walking Dead Season Finale (10%) and MLB Opening Day on ESPN (10%)
  • WrestleMania was made available live in China for the first time on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view with a choice of Mandarin or English commentary
  • Launched WWE e-commerce site in India (WWEShop.in) for the first time ever, beginning Monday, April 3, concurrent with the broadcast of WrestleMania in that country

