WWE Touts WrestleMania 33 As Being Most Watched WrestleMania in History, more

-- As part of WWE's release of Q1 numbers, they highlighted the following about WrestleMania 33: Selected WrestleMania Highlights WrestleMania (April 2, 2017) broke the attendance record for the Orlando Citrus Bowl, attracting 75,245 fans

Over WrestleMania Week , WWE had an unprecedented five consecutive nights of sellouts at the Citrus Bowl and Amway Center

WrestleMania reached a record 1.95 million global households on WWE Network alone, making it the most-watched WrestleMania in history

During WrestleMania Week, WWE Network subscribers watched 22.5 million hours of content (or an average of approximately 13 hours per subscriber), representing a 4% year-over-year increase

WrestleMania was the most social event in WWE history with 5.19 million interactions on Facebook and Twitter during the broadcast alone and 2.8 million tweets about WrestleMania throughout the day

WrestleMania accounted for nearly 30% of all social TV interactions on April 2 nd , surpassing the Country Music Awards (13%), The Walking Dead Season Finale (10%) and MLB Opening Day on ESPN (10%)

WrestleMania was made available live in China for the first time on PPTV Sports via pay-per-view with a choice of Mandarin or English commentary

Launched WWE e-commerce site in India (WWEShop.in) for the first time ever, beginning Monday, April 3, concurrent with the broadcast of WrestleMania in that country

