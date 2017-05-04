Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (5/4): Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards

Submitted by Matt Boone on May 4, 2017 - 11:45am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

Later this evening, the latest episode of Impact Wrestling will premiere on Pop TV.

The following matches are officially scheduled for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling:

* Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards
* Sienna vs. Christina Von Eerie
* Ethan Carter III (EC3) will be in action
* Plus more ...

As noted last week, the Sydal vs. Edwards match is scheduled to kick-off this week's show. For a video preview of the Sydal-Edwards bout scheduled for tonight, check out the quick trailer released by TNA below.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.