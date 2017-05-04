Impact Wrestling Preview For Tonight (5/4): Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards

Sponsored Links



Later this evening, the latest episode of Impact Wrestling will premiere on Pop TV.

The following matches are officially scheduled for tonight's edition of Impact Wrestling:

* Matt Sydal vs. Eddie Edwards

* Sienna vs. Christina Von Eerie

* Ethan Carter III (EC3) will be in action

* Plus more ...

As noted last week, the Sydal vs. Edwards match is scheduled to kick-off this week's show. For a video preview of the Sydal-Edwards bout scheduled for tonight, check out the quick trailer released by TNA below.