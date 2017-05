Sponsored Links

-- Another of WWE's female superstars has been the victim of an online photo hack, and this time it's arguably the biggest star of the division - Charlotte Flair. Rumors began circulating a couple of days ago that private nude photos of the multi-time women's champion were stolen and today she released a statement, confirming the news: Private photos of mine were stolen and shared publicly without my consent. These images must be removed from the Internet immediately. — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) May 4, 2017

