Tammy Sytch On Paige Photo Leak: "Had To Expect It Sooner Or Later"

WWE Hall Of Famer Tammy "Sunny" Sytch recently appeared as a guest on the "Wrestlingus Show." During her appearance on the program, Sytch addressed the recent photo leak / hack that Paige went through online.

"I did see those [videos] because people, of course, sent me links," Sytch said. "I saw them and it's like do I feel bad for her? Yeah, I mean, but no in a way."

Sytch would continue, elaborating on why she doesn't necessarily feel too bad for Paige, pointing out her belief that those who take pictures or videos of that nature have to expect that possibility, especially if you're a celebrity.

"Because she took it upon herself to take those pictures ... anybody who takes pictures like this or video of that, you've got to ... you're assuming the risk that it's going to get out."

Sytch added, "I mean, normal people's pictures get out, so if you're a celebrity, you've got to expect this sooner or later."

Check out the complete Tammy "Sunny" Sytch interview via iTunes.