Eric Bischoff Explains Why Hulk Hogan Is The "Babe Ruth Of Wrestling"

Former WCW executive and WWE on-air performer Eric Bischoff recently spoke with the Sports Illustrated's 120 Sports about his belief that Hulk Hogan is the "Babe Ruth of wrestling."

"I don’t want to sound like I’m avoiding the issue but it so much depends on your perspective,” Bischoff said. “In my perspective if you look at Babe Ruth he may not have been the best hitter. He may not have been the best athlete to ever play the game of baseball but he was there in a moment where baseball transformed the culture. That’s why we remember him. Of course he was a great hitter, he achieved many great things and… he was Babe Ruth. I think a lot of it had to do with when baseball kind of emerged that made him such an important part of our culture."

Bischoff continued, "To me Hulk Hogan was that guy. It’s not that there weren’t great athletes and Superstars before him because there were. Andre The Giant being one of them that passed the torch so that Hulk could go on to become Hulk Hogan. Hulk was in my opinion is like Babe Ruth because he was right there at that right place at that right time."