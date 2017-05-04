Stephanie McMahon Speaks on Working with Kurt Angle Again, Women's Division, more

Sponsored Links



Thanks to rajah.com reader Graham Caygill, Sports Editor for The National, for sending this in:

Just getting in touch as spoke to Stephanie McMahon during her visit to Dubai last week and she talked WWE in the Middle East, WrestleMania 33, the rise of the Women's Division, Triple H's entrances, working with Kurt Angle again and when she will be back on TV.

These were some of the highlights

Triple H's WrestleMania 33 entrance

"There are no words to describe what that feels like. Coming out on the back of Triple H’s bike, being led out by the motorcade of Orlando Police officers and in front of over 75,000 people is a feeling that you really can’t articulate."

On the chances of the UAE having a Network Special one day

"Absolutely. We are examining all different growth opportunities across all lines of business. Again, this new localised show Wal3ooha really is the first step of the process."

On working with Kurt Angle again

"I can’t wait to work with Kurt. Kurt is so entertaining. He is really funny. I think it is going to be so much and hopefully having that interaction and this time the situation is a little bit different as I am the boss."

On the growth of the Women's Division

It really is incredible to watch these young girls look up to these very strong, not only physically but mentally, strong incredible female athletes that are our Superstars. It has been incredible and now I see many more little girls in the audience wearing Bayley’s armbands or Sasha Banks glasses or T-shirts."

