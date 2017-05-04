WWE Stars Added To NXT U.K. Tour, Miz & Maryse In Rome (Video)

Sponsored Links



- WWE kicked off their international tour with a live event in Rome, Italy on Wednesday evening. Featured above is video WWE released via their official YouTube channel of The Miz and Maryse at the Colosseum in Rome. Miz competed at the aforementioned Rome live event, losing to WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose.

- This week, WWE announced that WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville, as well as Jack Gallagher, have been added to the lineup for the upcoming NXT U.K. Tour in June. The two will be joining already announced WWE U.K. Superstars Trent Seven, Pete Dunne, Tyson T-Bone and Wolfgang.