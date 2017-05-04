WWE Great Balls Of Fire Pre-Sale, WWE Visits Glasgow Children's Hospital

Sponsored Links



JUST ANNOUNCED: @BrockLesnar defends his title when @WWE returns to Dallas on July 9!

PRESALE: Thurs. May 4 10AM

ON SALE: Fri. May 5 at 10AM pic.twitter.com/bEhsjvNhNh — AAC (@AACenter) April 28, 2017

- WWE kicked off the pre-sale for tickets to their newly-named WWE Great Balls Of Fire pay-per-view, which replaced the originally scheduled WWE Bad Blood show scheduled for July. Those interested in obtaining tickets for the first-ever WWE Great Balls Of Fire PPV can do so via Ticketmaster.com with the password: WWERAW.

WWE Great Balls Of Fire, which as WWE announced will feature the first WWE Universal Championship defense from Brock Lesnar, is scheduled to go down live from the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas on Sunday, July 9th.

- On Monday, SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi and WWE tag-team American Alpha visited the Glasgow Children's Hospital. As noted, WWE kicked off their international tour this week. Below are photos of the aforementioned trio at the Glasgow Children's Hospital on Monday, courtesy of the WWE Community Twitter page.