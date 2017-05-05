Possible Reason Why WWE Had Alexa Bliss Beat Bayley in Her Hometown

Sponsored Links

One of the likely reasons that WWE booked Alexa Bliss to beat Bayley for the women's title in Bayley's hometown of San Jose is because Vince McMahon believes that you either beat or humiliate people when they are hometown favorites as it ends up getting great heel heat for their opponent.





For those keeping track, Charlotte Flair beat Sasha Banks in her hometown Boston on 10/30 and then Sasha returned the favor, beating Flair on 11/28 in Charlotte. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

