Finish of Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Match at Payback Was Changed Multiple Times

The finish for the Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss Payback match changed four times over the last 30 hours or so before the match. As of Saturday afternoon before the PPV, the plan was to put Bayley over but that changed by early Sunday.





The finish - not the actual result - was then changed twice more before the match actually took place. This would very likely explain why the odds swung drastically in Bliss' favor during the afternoon, as once things were finalized, the smart money came in affecting the odds. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

