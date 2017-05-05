Another Reason WWE is Having Orton vs. Mahal Headline a PPV

One of the reasons that WWE is okay to move ahead with a Randy Orton vs. Jinder Mahal main event is because of the change in their model from a PPV event to a WWE Network special.
If this was a traditional PPV where fans were going to be paying $50+, the event would collapse but because a lot of fans see this as "a $9.99 event", there is less pressure to deliver and the company is confident enough to experiment more with their matches.
Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com
