Chris Jericho Likely to Return to WWE Later This Year; Plans for Him

With Chris Jericho taking part in an injury angle to explain his absence on WWE TV, it is unclear exactly when he will be back, however, a recent Instagram post made by Jericho indicated that he would be seeing WWE fans soon so he will be back one way or another.





The plan seems to be that Jericho will remain on the Smackdown Live brand and likely continue his storyline with Kevin Owens when he does return. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

