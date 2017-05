Sponsored Links

One of WWE's teases for a storyline down the road is for Nia Jax to turn face and feud with Alexa Bliss.





Paige and Alberto reportedly had a "really bad argument" at the last Impact TV tapings, but it was away from the actual arena. Things were said to be fine the day after though. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

