The Lawcast Ep. 6 - The Pinpoint of Hope That Was TNA Lockdown 2008

Submitted by Cewsh on May 5, 2017 - 7:15pm
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Back To Rajah.com Main Page] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links


Hello cats and kittens, and welcome to the sixth episode of The Lawcast. Today Law and Cewsh talk about the greatest night in TNA history in terms of sales, attention and credibility, TNA Lockdown 2008. On a show so near and dear to Cewsh that he won't shut up about it, there are a million questions that need answering. Why was the main event so amazing and why did they never do it again? And what the fuck is a Cuffed in the Cage match? Who was lazier in 2008: Kevin Nash or Scott Steiner? Click that play button to find out the answer to those and many, many more!

Don't forget to like and subscribe on iTunes!





CewshReviews.com


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.