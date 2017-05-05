The Lawcast Ep. 6 - The Pinpoint of Hope That Was TNA Lockdown 2008

Sponsored Links



Hello cats and kittens, and welcome to the sixth episode of The Lawcast. Today Law and Cewsh talk about the greatest night in TNA history in terms of sales, attention and credibility, TNA Lockdown 2008. On a show so near and dear to Cewsh that he won't shut up about it, there are a million questions that need answering. Why was the main event so amazing and why did they never do it again? And what the fuck is a Cuffed in the Cage match? Who was lazier in 2008: Kevin Nash or Scott Steiner? Click that play button to find out the answer to those and many, many more!

