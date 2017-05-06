Brock Lesnar Not Likely for Extreme Rules; Lesnar vs. Strowman in July & August?

Sponsored Links

Brock Lesnar is expected to face Braun Strowman at the 7/9 "Great Balls of Fire" PPV - his first advertised title defense since winning the title at WrestleMania. It could lead to a rematch between the two at SummerSlam, though WWE has also teased Seth Rollins and Finn Balor as possible opponents for Lesnar.





It doesn't appear as if Lesnar will work the 6/4 Extreme Rules PPV in Baltimore. Apart from not being advertised for it, WWE seems to be going with Braun Strowman vs. Roman Reigns, Finn Balor vs. Bray Wyatt, Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe and Dean Ambrose vs. Miz, leaving no viable opponents for Brock. Source: Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Subscription information & prices available at f4wonline.com

