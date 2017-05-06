Reigns/Strowman Appearing at Euro Events; Participants of Tag Team Turmoil Match

Sponsored Links



-- Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are both appearing at WWE house shows on the ongoing European tour, even though the company sold injuries for both of them this week on Raw. While they are not wrestling each other on any of the cards, they are doing a brawl which culminates with Reigns putting Strowman through a table. This is the same series of spots they did last month at domestic house shows.

-- WWE has revealed the participants of the tag team turmoil match scheduled for this Monday on Raw to determine the new #1 contenders for the titles held by the Hardys. They are: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Goldust & R-Truth, Sheamus & Cesaro and Heath Slater & Rhyno.