Reigns/Strowman Appearing at Euro Events; Participants of Tag Team Turmoil Match

Submitted by Jeff Whalen on May 6, 2017 - 2:33am
Posted In:
[Previous Article] - [Next Article] - [Contact Author] - [Forums]



Sponsored Links

-- Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman are both appearing at WWE house shows on the ongoing European tour, even though the company sold injuries for both of them this week on Raw. While they are not wrestling each other on any of the cards, they are doing a brawl which culminates with Reigns putting Strowman through a table. This is the same series of spots they did last month at domestic house shows.

-- WWE has revealed the participants of the tag team turmoil match scheduled for this Monday on Raw to determine the new #1 contenders for the titles held by the Hardys. They are: Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, Enzo Amore & Big Cass, Goldust & R-Truth, Sheamus & Cesaro and Heath Slater & Rhyno.


  • Rajah.com Forums: Join our community & discuss this headline

  • eWrestling.com: WWE News, Spoilers, Results and more



    		•
    Menu Image

    Search rajah.com:


















    © 1997 - 2017 Rajah.com || Contact Us || Privacy Policy

    This site uses cookies to deliver its services, to personalize ads and to analyze traffic. Information about your use of this site is shared with its partners. By using this site, you agree to its use of cookies. For details, click here.